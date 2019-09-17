Police work with fraud experts to watch for knockoff merchandise

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are peeling back the curtain to address how they look for counterfeit goods.

Ephrata police announced Monday they charged 50-year-old Ndiaye Serignel after an investigation found he was apparently selling counterfeit Louis Vuitton merchandise.

Ndiaye L. Serignel

Police say Serignel and another person were caught with more than 500 pieces of knockoff merchandise at the Green Dragon Farmer’s Market.

Lt. Chris McKim said police worked with fraud investigators from Louis Vuitton on the case.

“The high-end designers have people they train to be private investigators who seek out counterfeiting operations and sales,” McKim explained.

McKim said his department frequently works with fraud experts from fashion brands to keep an eye out for counterfeits at the popular market.

Investigators say the size of the market makes it difficult to oversee every vendor.

“Don’t expect to get a $1,200 bag for $40,” McKim said. “The difference in price is so vast that it’s buyer beware.”

McKim said trademark counterfeiting isn’t a crime his department sees often. He said anyone looking for a true high-end piece of fashion should get it from a high-quality retail establishment.