Police: Driver fled after striking woman in crosswalk

Minivan police said was involved in a hit and run crash in Lancaster.

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police released surveillance photos of a minivan they said struck a woman as she walked in a crosswalk Monday afternoon.

Investigators said the driver of a blue Ford Windstar or Freestar struck the woman at North Queen Street and West James streets around 3:30 p.m.

The suspected driver briefly stopped after the crash, pulling over into a private lot, but then drove off toward Harrisburg Avenue.

The woman suffered a concussion, a cut to the side of her head and scrapes on her right arm and side.

Lancaster Safety Coalition cameras captured the vehicle on North Queen Street at Lemon Street just before the crash. Police believe the minivan had prior damage on the passenger side front door and sliding rear door.