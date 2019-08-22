Police: Woman tried to take child at hospital; assaulted security officer

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman tried to take a 4-year-old child from her mother at Lancaster General Hospital and then assaulted a security guard who intervened, police said.

Police have not identified the woman because she remains a patient at the hospital. They said she will be charged with aggravated assault.

The mother had taken the child to the emergency medical department Thursday morning and while the woman approached the girl, picked her up, and turned away from the child’s mother, police said.

The security officer realized the woman was not authorized to pick up the child and was able to return her to her mother.

When the security officer turned to speak with the woman, she struck him several times with her closed fist before he was able to take her under control, police said.

The child and her mother were not harmed.