Popular Lancaster restaurant plans to offer outdoor seating next Friday

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Rachel’s Cafe and Creperie has been managing recently thanks to takeout orders, but next Friday, the local favorite is planning to reopen outdoor seating when the county moves to the yellow phase.

“The opportunity to open more than just takeout is huge,” owner Rachel Adams said. “I think it’s a good first step. I think outside we can do safely.”

Adams told ABC27 she is still hammering out the logistics; the state said tables need to be six feet apart, and restaurants can’t use reusable menus.

She is optimistic that the move to reopen outdoor dining will help the business and bring back jobs though.

“I wouldn’t want to have to sustain on just take out too much longer,” Adams said. “It’s difficult for restaurants and it’s hard because when we do take out we only have a need for a small fraction of our staff.”

Lancaster City is also proposing an ordinance that would open some sidewalks and blacktop spaces to restaurants for outdoor seating.

“I think it’s absolutely crucial we help our small business and restaurants all over the city get back up and running way possible and in a way that’s safe,” Lancaster City Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El said.

Adams said she is looking forward to welcoming people back to a sit-down meal and the comfort that experience can provide.

“It’s a good way for the community to start to embrace some of their old patterns,” she said.