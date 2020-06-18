Popular Lititz business removes statue following nationwide movement

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The eight-foot wooden statue of John Sutter was hauled away piece-by-piece Thursday away from the General Sutter Inn.

Maintenance workers had the statue on the ground after owners of the popular establishment in Lititz decided the statue needed to be removed.

“It felt like it needed to happen,” assistant general manager Erin Stroyan-Peduzzi said.

Sutter, who is known for founding Sacramento in California, has become a controversial figure recently because of accusations that he enslaved Native Americans among other crimes.

“We did not know that part about history before,” Stroyan-Peduzzi said. “We had a rose-colored vision of it here, and after finding out about that, it was honestly the easiest step we could make.”

Owners of the General Sutter Inn said they made the decision to take down the statue when a similar statue in Sacramento was also removed.

“Between Sacramento and Lititz, Pennsylvania, we’ve always been connected,” Stroyan-Peduzzi added. “We figured if one part of the country is doing one thing that’s the best way to keep everybody together.”

The statue of Sutter had been in the courtyard of the General Sutter Inn since 2002, and Stroyan-Peduzzi says the inn is not altering history by removing the statue.

“We tell them, people, the board, we’re not changing history, we’re learning from it,” Stroyan-Peduzzi said. “Us making this decision we’re hoping we will send a ripple through the community.”

Owners of the General Sutter Inn are also looking to change their name and are seeking customer feedback on Facebook to pick the new name.