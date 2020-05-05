Porch pirates strike in Lancaster County during stay-at-home order

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — As many people are working from home and getting more packages delivered, police say it’s leading to a spike in a certain crime.

Officers say they are seeing more cases of porch pirating, or packages being stolen from doorsteps.

In order to keep your items safe, police suggest item tracking and picking up deliveries as soon as they arrive. They also suggest custom delivery instructions.

“Customize your delivery. A lot of the major delivery companies will accept special delivery instructions such as put the package on a back porch,” Lt. Matthew Hess, East Lampeter Township Police Department, said.

Police say if your package gets stolen it’s important to report the crime. That should also make it easier for you to get a refund.