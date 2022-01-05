CLEARED: Portion of PA 283 West closed in Lancaster County

UPDATE: As of 12:15 p.m. on Jan 5, all lanes have been reopened.

LANCASTER COUNTY (Pa. (WHTM) — A portion of PA 283 is closed in Lancaster County.

The road is closed westbound between the Spooky Nook Road exit and the Mount Joy/ Manheim exit.

According to PennDOT, there was a crash near the Spooky Nook exit of the highway, which has since been cleared. However, crews are making emergency repairs to the ramp at the Spooky Nook exit. A detour is set up to take motorists onto Route 722.

To check up to the date road conditions, go to 511pa.com.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.