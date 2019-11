MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Mountville Fire Route 462 is shutdown between Manor Street and Church Street for a crash with an active gas leak.

Mountville Fire is asking drivers to avoid the area between 100 West Main Street, South Church Street and Fridy Street due to a vehicle crash that caused a gas leak.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Crews are on the scene now.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.