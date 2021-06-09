Possible human remains found in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — East Lampeter Township Police are responding to a Wednesday morning call about possible human remains near a Target.

Police tell abc27 the location is near Covered Bridge Drive, to the rear of Target off Route 30. They also said the call came in at 9:26 a.m.

While there are no other details available, detectives and investigators are on the scene.

They ask anyone with information to call the Twp. police at (717) 291-4676.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to abc27 as more information is released.