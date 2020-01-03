Post Office looking to hire

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – For more than two decades, Lisa Woessener has worked for the United States Post Office as a rural carrier. Her job is to take mail from the post office to your mailbox.

“It’s an independent job,” Woessner said. “You do get to meet people.”

Over the next month, the United States Post Office is aggressively looking to hire and according to post office officials, the most needed position is for rural carriers.

“It’s a great job,” Woessner said.

On Monday, the post office held its first of several job fairs planned for the Midstate.

Spokeswoman Karen Mazurkiewicz said the post office is looking to hire despite talks of President Trump attempting to privatize services. She couldn’t comment, however, on what that would mean for job seekers.

President of the Pennsylvania Postal Workers Union Mike Stephenson said job seekers need to be aware there is uncertainty about the post office’s future.

“If the people who want to privatize the postal office win this election we expect to see it in the next term,” Stephenson said.

