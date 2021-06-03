Power is back on along Fruitville Pike after an afternoon outage

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fruitville Pike in Lancaster has power again. However, that was not the case this afternoon.

After lights went out from Route 30 to the Lancaster city line around 1:00 p.m., most stores at the Shops at Belmont closed for the day because of the power outage. A MOD pizza employee says it didn’t have to do with the weather.

“So when I called the district manager, the first thing he asked me was is there a storm going on. I said no it might later but not right now and it’s crazy I’ve worked here for more than two years and it’s the first time I’ve ever seen something like this happen,” Matthew Cramer, team captain at MOD pizza said.

There is no word yet on what might have caused the power outage.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.