Power of attorney charged for stealing nearly $250,000 from his mother

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — An East Hempfield Township man is charged with stealing nearly $250,000 from his mother while serving as power of attorney when she was in a Lititz assisted-living community.

Officials say Jeffrey S. Weit made 237 transactions from his mother’s account, since 2013, which police determined were for Weit’s personal use, including business expenses and continued making withdrawals from the account even after her death in February 2019.

Lititz Borough police charged Weit with two counts of felony theft.

Weit surrendered Wednesday morning at District Judge Edward Tobin’s office where he was arraigned on the felonies and set bail at $200,000 unsecured.

Police became aware of the thefts when family reported the mother’s balance owed to Luther Acres was overdue.

Detectives found that Weit used $248,855 for personal expenditures and neglected to make regular payments to Luther Acres for his mother’s care. Police found 73 late or non-payments to Luther Acres since she moved there in 2013. At one point, in 2018, there was an outstanding balance over $200,000 owed to Luther Acres.

Earlier this month in Lancaster County, a woman was charged with stealing about $100,000 from her father while she was power of attorney and he was staying at an Elizabethtown care home.