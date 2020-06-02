Power of attorney charged with $100,000 theft from father

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Halifax couple is charged with stealing over $100,000 from an Elizabethtown man by exploiting power of attorney duties to sell the man’s house and truck.

Sandra K. Eby was power of attorney for her father, 83-year-old David Landvater Sr., when she made bank withdrawals and sold Landvater’s house and truck without Landvater’s knowledge or permission.

Eby, 64, is charged with eight felony counts of theft and conspiracy. Barry M. Dissinger, 65, Eby’s boyfriend, also is charged with eight felonies.

The investigation involved numerous search warrants for bank records and transactions that revealed Eby moving money and property for her own benefit, beginning in 2017. Landvater spoke to police in February and told investigators he did not give Eby permission to make the transactions and that he did not tell Eby that she should have all of his assets and money.

Eby withdrew funds from Landvater’s accounts and then sold the property valued at $50,000 to herself. Eby also transferred Landvater’s Chevy pickup truck, valued at over $34,000, to herself. Landvater’s grandson became aware of the transactions last year and made reports.

Elizabethtown police determined Eby opened CD accounts with her father’s money and placed them in her and Dissinger’s names.

Police say Dissinger was aware of the accounts and how they were funded.

Eby and Dissinger surrendered Monday afternoon at District Judge Randall Miller’s courtroom.

District Judge Miller arraigned Eby and Dissinger and set bail at $250,000 unsecured apiece.