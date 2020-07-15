Prayer meeting to be held for missing Amish teen

BIRD IN HAND, Pa. (WHTM) — A prayer meeting will be held Wednesday night at the Smucker Homestead for missing 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos.

Police have arrested a man they say kidnapped her, but the Amish teen still hasn’t been found.

State police are being tight-lipped about the search Sunday, involving 400-500 people, but it comes just two days after police arrested 34-year-old Justo Smoker of Paradise, Lancaster County for kidnapping Stoltzfoos.

The outdoor community prayer meeting will be held at 320 N. Ronks Road, Bird in Hand Pa. 17505, at 7:30 p.m.

If you saw Smoker or a red Kia Rio on June 21, call police at 717-291-4676.

