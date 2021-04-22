Pregnant Lancaster mother causes head-on crash, killing 11-year-old son

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A pregnant Lancaster woman is facing more than a dozen charges after allegedly driving her vehicle against traffic, killing her 11-year-old son and causing serious injury to multiple others.

The Manheim Township Police Department says Jennifer Johnson, 35, was under the influence when she was driving over twice the posted speed limit southbound on Lititz Pike in Manheim Township with an 11-year-old child when she entered the northbound lane, striking another vehicle head-on.

Johnson, the 11-year-old and the two other occupants struck, all sustained serious to life-threatening injuries including damaged organs and multiple broken bones. Johnson was aware that she was pregnant at the time of the crash.

As police were treating Johnson, they observed signs of impairment and registered a BAC test of 0.262%. The legal limit in Pennsylvania is 0.08%.

Hours after the crash, the 11-year-old child died at the hospital as a result of the collision.

A police investigation revealed that the child nor Johnson was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The investigation also revealed that Johnson drove her vehicle while her driver’s license was suspended for a prior DUI conviction.

As a result of the incident, Johnson is facing 16 charges including Aggravated Assault of Unborn Child, Homicide by Vehicle while DUI, Homicide by Vehicle and Endangering Welfare of Children.