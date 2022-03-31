LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man will face one count of criminal homicide and two counts of recklessly endangering another person after a preliminary hearing was held on Wednesday, March 30 at the Lancaster County Courthouse.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, Carlos Almanzar-Torres, 21, has been charged in the shooting and death of 19-year old Damian Santiago on March 14 at the Sunoco at 111 West Orange Street in the city of Lancaster.

Video footage of the incident was shown during the preliminary hearing. It showed that both Almanzar-Torres and Santiago began to argue outside the gas station which eventually continued into the store. Lancaster Police Detective Ryan Burgett testified that Almanzar-Torres had allegedly loaned Santiago money for a phone bill, which had not been repaid.

The argument continued into the store, that is when Santigo punched Almanzar-Torres in the head causing both of them to fall. The fighting continued and a shot was fired from Almanzar-Torres’ gun. Both men then got up and headed toward the back of the store.

In the video, Almanzar-Torres appeared to be trying to unjam the gun while following the victim up and down aisles. He raised the gun over an aisle and fired a single shot, which hit Santiago in the shoulder and went through his lung, stopping in his heart, according to testimony. Burgett testified that Almanzar-Torres stated he shot the victim because he felt threatened.

About an hour after the incident Almanzar-Torres turned himself in to police. Almanzar-Torres has his formal arraignment on April 29 at 9 a.m.