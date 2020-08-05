Preliminary hearing to be held for man charged with kidnapping missing Amish teen

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A preliminary hearing is scheduled this afternoon for 34-year-old Justo Smoker.

Smoker is charged with kidnapping 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos. The Amish teenager was kidnapped while walking home from church on Beechdale Road on June 21.

Court papers indicate that the abduction on Beechdale Road was caught on camera. The same court papers say a car Smoker was known to drive, a red Kia Rio, was found parked near where investigators found some of Linda’s clothes on Harvest Road.

Even after finding the clothing there’s still no sign of her.

Police have not said if Smoker knew Stoltfoos before the kidnapping.

I was discovered that Smoker was released from prison last year after serving a 12 and a half year sentence for a series of armed robberies.

Smoker currently sits in Lancaster County Prison. District Judge Joshua Keller made Smoker ineligible for bail due to the nature of the charges and the pending investigation.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, August 5 at 1:30 p.m.

