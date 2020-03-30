President of Lancaster Chamber: Businesses will face new challenges this week from coronavirus pandemic

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Some businesses have had a tough time adjusting as social distancing and stay at home orders become the new normal.

President of the Lancaster Chamber Tom Baldrige says it’s tough to quantify the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the local economy.

Baldrige says businesses will face even more challenges this week because of the calendar turning to a new month, which includes making rent.

He believes struggling businesses should reach out to lenders, who are offering deals to help keep them open.

“I think businesses shouldn’t give up hope until, at minimum, they’ve explored the programs that are out there,” Baldrige said. “Two trillion dollars of a stimulus package at the federal level is an amazing, unfathomable amount of money. It’s anticipated there will be another stimulus package following that.”

The chamber also has free resources for business owners, including webinars. Here is what the chamber is offering this week:

Coronavirus And It’s Legislative Impacts Webinar

When: March 31 from 9-10am.

Getting the facts about Coronavirus, or Covid -19, and its impact on your company is a business imperative. Although the news is dominated with stories about what businesses must do, it can be overwhelming.

REGISTER FOR FREE WEBINAR NOW



Remote Work Series: Cybersecurity at Home

When: April 1 from 1:30-2:30pm

In the last 3 weeks, some of our Lancaster County business community moved our workforce to remote working due to the COVID19 pandemic.

REGISTER FOR FREE WEBINAR NOW



Remote Work Series: How Do I Work From Home?

When: April 2 from 11am-Noon

This webpage is designed to share information and tips to enhance one’s work-from-home mindset, habits and practices.

REGISTER FOR FREE WEBINAR NOW