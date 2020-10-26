President Trump to hold rally in Lancaster County Monday; significant traffic delays expected

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — President Trump is expected to hold a “Make America Great Again” rally Monday at Lancaster Airport in Lititz. The rally will take place at 1:30 P.M., and doors open at 10:30 A.M.

Pennsylvania has become one of the most critical states for both parties, with President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden visiting the state multiple times over the last few weeks.

President Trump won in Pennsylvania by a small margin four years ago, winning by less than a single percentage point.

Manheim Township Police say they expect significant traffic delays due to the President’s visit. Airport Road will be closed from Route 501 to East Oregon Road all day. Police say if you are not attending the event, avoid the area and find a different route.