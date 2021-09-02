Print a poster, learn about different printing techniques at Lancaster Print Crawl

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster will be full of art for the next few days. The longstanding Long’s Park Art Festival is this weekend, but inside the city, another newer interactive artistic tradition takes place on Friday: the fourth annual Lancaster Print Crawl.

During the print crawl, guests can visit eight local print shops that specialize in different techniques like letterpress, screen printing, and laser cutting.

At the first shop, participants get a partially finished poster. Then at each subsequent stop, they add another piece to the poster until it’s completed by the end of the crawl. Participants can even do some of the printing themselves.

“We have kids [who] can barely look over the bed of the press, which is maybe three feet high. They’re so little, but they can turn the handle if I hold the paper for them, so they’re really involved, and they have so much fun,” Megan Zettlemoyer, who owns Typothecary Letterpress and helped organize the print crawl, said.

The event isn’t just for kids, though. Zettlemoyer said that people from young children all the way up through retired adults participate in the print crawl.

Zettlemoyer was inspired to create the Lancaster Print Crawl after seeing a similar event in Nashville, Tennessee. Unlike the Nashville event, the Lancaster Print Crawl is entirely walkable, spanning about a mile of the city.

The crawl features eight shops in Lancaster City, but Zettlemoyer said there are even more printing businesses in the area. “We have a really vibrant design and printing community in Lancaster,” Zettlemoyer said, and the print crawl helps to highlight this community.

The print crawl also helps raise money for the graphic programs and student scholarships at the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology. Zettlemoyer works with students from these schools to design the posters for the print crawls.

Participants can donate money directly or purchase entries for a raffle, which is new this year. One of the items in the raffle is a framed set of five print crawl posters that includes a poster for the 2020 event, which didn’t happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fourth annual Lancaster Print Crawl will not be a let-down, Zettlemoyer said. “Bring your friends and family. I swear, it’s fun for everybody, I promise.”

The print crawl takes place on the first Friday in September. This year it is on Friday, Sept. 3, from 5-9 p.m. A map of the participating shops can be found here, and more information is available on the Facebook event page.

Guests can start the print crawl at any location, although Zettlemoyer suggests starting at Typothecary Letterpress or the Heritage Press Museum for the most efficient experience.