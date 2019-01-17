Prison escapee arrested after traffic stop Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Matthew Crossley [ + - ] Video

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - A Lancaster County Prison inmate is back in custody nearly four months after he walked away from his community service detail.

Matthew Crossley, 36, was arrested Saturday after a traffic stop in Manheim Township. He was arraigned on an escape warrant and bail on the charge was set at $25,000.

Crossley walked away from his community service in September.

He was jailed at the prison following a conviction for theft and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.