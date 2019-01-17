Prison escapee arrested after traffic stop
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - A Lancaster County Prison inmate is back in custody nearly four months after he walked away from his community service detail.
Matthew Crossley, 36, was arrested Saturday after a traffic stop in Manheim Township. He was arraigned on an escape warrant and bail on the charge was set at $25,000.
Crossley walked away from his community service in September.
He was jailed at the prison following a conviction for theft and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.