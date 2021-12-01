Pro-choice activists gather in Lancaster ahead of Supreme Court arguments

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — In Musser Park, pro-choice activists gather ahead of the Supreme Court arguments related to a Mississippi abortion case being closely watched as the state’s 15-week ban and possibly abortion rights nationwide hang in the balance.

The gathering and Wednesday’s rally are among the way both sides of the argument are making their voices heard. One side challenges what they call the erosion of abortion access in America.

Those at the rally in Musser Park told abc27’s Bryan Munoz that the case could disproportionately affect low-income communities and communities of color.

“Whatever the court decides today, we are all going to have to pitch in to fight for healthcare. This can no longer be a spectator sport. Our community are at real risk here and in fact real specific risk not just nationally, but here in Pennsylvania,” Ismail Smith-Wade-El, Lancaster City Council president, said.

Governor Tom Wolf released a statement about the Supreme Court case, as well.

“Today’s arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court demonstrate another attempt to dismantle individual freedoms across the country and defy all practical understanding of modern reproductive health care,” Gov. Wolf said in the statement.

This is a developing story as the rally in the Midstate continues.