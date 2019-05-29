Program designed to keep you out of the hospital is about to expand

East Lampeter Township, Pa. (WHTM) - When Carli Moua goes to work for Lancaster EMS there are not always lights and sirens.

Moua is the Community Paramedicine Supervisor for Lancaster EMS.

Community paramedicine is evolving, but if focuses on preventative, in-home care.

"It's definitely is a benefit for patients to be seen in their home." Moua explained.

For the past couple of years Lancaster EMS has doctors orders for things like an asthma diagnosis and heart problems.

Moua told ABC 27 News that their community paramedicine program has been a success and there are plans next months for it to offer childhood vaccinations.

"Childhood vaccines are so important," Moua said. "It's so important to get those vaccinations administered and sometimes they fall through the cracks."

Moua told ABC 27 News that contracts through Penn Medicine, Lancaster General Health, along with other health care providers, will allow Lancaster EMS to offer the vaccinations for free.

"We're starting with all childhood vaccines up until school aged," Moua explained to ABC 27 News. "The only one we're not going to start with right away is varicella because it has to be frozen."

Moua said even though the program is expanding it's important to note the program doesn't replace doctor's office visits.

If you would like to see if your child is eligible for the vaccination program it's suggested you check with your doctor.