Program to help prevent evictions gets financial boost

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster has seen an uptick in court-ordered evictions in years past but Tabor Community Services have reinstated a program to combat that issue.

“We try to find folks that basically had life happen,” Todd Capitao the Director of Financial Empowerment Center at Tabor said.

The Eviction Prevention Program at Tabor was brought back to life last year and was closed previously due to a lack of stable funding.

Now that the program is back, however, it looks to provide one-time payments to people facing eviction.

“It’s a one-time amount of funding that we can use to get that client back on their feet and moving forward,” Capitao explained.

PPL recently donated $50,000 to the program, which is now also supported through a combination of federal money, tax dollars, and fees by natural gas companies.

Capitao said they can spend significantly less money to keep a family in their home versus getting them back into one.

“There has been 109 households that we’ve been able to support in this program in the last year and 80% are still in place,” Capitao explained.

He said the program is on stable financial footing but the goal is to keep helping families stay home.

To learn more about the eviction prevention program, click here.