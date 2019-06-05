Program which restores lives, houses getting ready to expand

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - Before Kevin Polite knew how to operate a miter saw, he knew he needed something new. That's why he says the job he has now came at the right time.

Polite, a 36-year-old with a criminal record, works on a small team with CAPital construction. The program is run through Community Action Partnership in Lancaster. It trains workers with employment hurdles and eliminates blight by restoring houses that were once condemned.

"This (program) was my come along," Polite said. "It's also my step to do something else."

The program, which is now three years old, has flipped a number of houses to help local housing authorities.

Arelis Perez, who helps to lead the program at CAP, said soon they will take on an apprenticeship program.

"I think more than anything it's really giving them an opportunity," she said.

Polite told ABC27 News that he's learned multiple life lessons through the program, and he encourages everyone to get involved.



"It can be a life changer if you want it to be," Polite said. "It gives you an opportunity to do what you like, and learn how to do everything right away."

