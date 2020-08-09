Protest against police brutality held outside Lancaster Police Department

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Protesters gathered outside the Lancaster Police Department Sunday morning to voice their concerns over the actions of Lancaster police.

On Saturday, local ministers and police urged people not to attend due to fears of the protest taking a violent turn. Police say there was no violence at the protest on Sunday.

ABC27’s Daniel Hamburg attended the protest Sunday and talked with Jessica Lopez, who along with two other people, was arrested last week and felt she had her rights violated by Lancaster police. Lopez discussed why the protest was being held, saying “I hope that it teaches people that they don’t have to just comply, and I hope that it shows the police department that we are here and this is our city and they will learn what it means to be a public servant.”

In preparation for the protest, fences and barricades were erected to block entrances to the police department.

