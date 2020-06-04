Protester credited with turning in rocks, bricks to police

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Nyzair Dixon has been part of the protests in Lancaster and was recently credited with finding and then turning in bricks and rocks to police.

Dixon and his friends have watched the protests on a stoop across the Lancaster Bureau of Police headquarters, but he’s also doing his part to keep the protests safe.

“Nobody wants to believe that there’s people out here trying to use instruments of destruction to try and create mischief. I was honestly shocked,” Dixon said.

Lancaster City officials believe the rocks Dixon found were meant to cause trouble.

Dixon said many nights, he and his friends stay until other crowds have gone home. He spoke with the city council and said he wants to see a change in the city, which he believes can be done with additional community programming.

Dixon fears that protests will turn violent if change isn’t enacted, however.

“I have family that owns shops out here,” he said. “I have family with kids that walk around this neighborhood. I have family that lives on this street, and if something does pop off, there are people that need to be watchful and that’s why we’re trying to prevent all of that.”