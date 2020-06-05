Protesters in Lancaster call for internal refocusing

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday marked the seventh day of protests in Lancaster City, which has lead to some restlessness among protesters.

Jerona Rokins said she felt there was some complacency in the crowds. “We came here to get it going right back in the right direction.”

Rokins, who is a minister at Ebenezer Baptist Church, said protests across the country are meant to center on injustice.

“The black community, the African-American community, we have been on the bottom for so many years and white people have been on the top,” she said. “When will it come to a point that black lives matter?”

Councilman Xavier Garcia-Molina has also been a participant in the protests. He similarly echoed that those who partake should be more engaged and not forget why they are protesting and demanding change.

“Black and brown people did not create the system that oppresses us. It should not be our job to dismantle it,” Garcia-Molina said. “It should be the white person’s job to use their privilege and power to dismantle it — but we haven’t seen that, which is why we’re out here calling for it.”

He said not a single person the crowd should be indifferent towards the cause.

“If the temperature is not what it needs to be, then we have 500 people who are getting the wrong messaging,” Garcia-Molina said. “In getting that wrong messaging, we won’t make the changes we need to make.”

He is also pushing for more engagement as protests are slated to continue. “I hope and I pray that tomorrow black and brown people come out because I understand their frustration.”