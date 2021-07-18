Protesters rally in Lancaster, calling for help for family and friends in Cuba

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A rally in solidarity with the people of Cuba was held Sunday in Lancaster.

Protesters say their family back home needs help from the U.S. to feel safe and to get basic necessities.

Food and basic medicine in Cuba are scarce and prices for goods continue to rise. Not only that, but COVID cases are surging, all of which led to protests starting a week ago.

The Cuban population in Lancaster may be small, but their voices are being heard.

Cuban Americans are worried about family and friends living in the communist country.

“They’re fighting for their life. They’re fighting for human rights and we just want to make sure that the word is spread and everyone is aware of what’s going on because they do need help,” Karla Rivero said.

“The situation in Cuba is terrible, terrible. We don’t have food. We don’t have medicine. And we don’t have freedom,” Greity Dominguez said.

Dominguez says that’s why there have been historic protests in Cuba over the last week.

“We’re watching a revolution, not that one that we had 62 years, ago, a new one,” Dominguez said.

But when videos of the unrest were spread online, the Cuban government took action.

“Their connections are being lost, no internet, everything is shut down so that way they aren’t able to communicate with us on this side so they know what’s going on,” Rivero said.

Those rallying in Lancaster want the U.S. to step in. The crowd chanted: “Hey Biden, Cuba needs your help.”

“As much as we unite and as much as we can speak we could get the word across to the point where something will come out of it,” Rivero said.

President Biden hasn’t addressed the call to end the economic embargo in Cuba but has voiced support for Cuban protesters.

Some of the people who attended Sunday’s rally plan to join Cuban Americans from across the country at a protest in Washington D.C. next weekend.