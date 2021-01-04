Protestors gather in Lancaster Co., demand Cutler decertify election results

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds gathered in Lancaster County to protest the presidential election results near the home of House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler in Quarryville on Sunday.

The protestors want Cutler to decertify the election results when the House is in session this week.

“Bryan we are here to help because we see where it went wrong and those that say there is no evidence that is because there is no court that has let Donald Trump go into the courts for discovery so you will discover the evidence,” a protestor spoke into a megaphone at the rally.

All of the state’s presidential electors were officially delivered to democrat Joe Biden last month.