Protestors gather in Lancaster for five straight days

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Protests are underway in Lancaster City despite the severe weather.

Protestors have gathered in Lancaster for five straight days making it the longest-running protest in the Midstate.

Police are now concerned for everyone’s safety after they found two improvised explosive devices in Lancaster City. Police say they had to detonate a low-level explosive device in the 100 block of North Prince Street early Tuesday morning.

Police also say early Tuesday morning a car attempted to drive into the first block of West Chestnut Street and was stopped by demonstrators and surrounded. The car then drove through the group.

This case is under investigation. Police say to call 911 if you see a suspicious package or believed device.

Since Sunday, May 31, eight people have been arrested for various reasons while protesting.