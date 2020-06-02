Protests continue in Lancaster for fourth consecutive day

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Protests continue in Lancaster City on Tuesday for the fourth consecutive day.

It’s Pennsylvania’s Primary Election day and protesters are seen near the County Government Center voters can drop off mail-in ballots.

Sunday night’s protest took a violent turn after officers were hit with water bottles and other objects.

Demonstrators say they are upset about the death of George Floyd and violence against minorities.

This protest has been peaceful so far and there’s a relatively small crowd but yesterday the crowds grew just after noon.

Police say they are investigating reports of violence connected to the protests from late last night into the early morning hours.