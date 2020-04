WILLOW STREET, Pa. (WHTM) — John Beiler has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving three girls from 2011 to 2015.

Beiler, 41, sexually assaulted the girls who were all between 12-14 years old at the time of the assaults, according to court documents. A concerned citizen notified Pequea Township offers in 2019, accusing Beiler of inappropriate contact with the three girls.