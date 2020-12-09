PSPCA of Lancaster accepting donations with Santa Paws and Claws program

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A local animal shelter is asking for help to make sure pets are fed this holiday season. The Lancaster SPCA is collecting donations for its Santa Paws and Claws program.

The program helps Lancaster County families who may be struggling to feed their furry friends.

Shelter officials say, with the pandemic, more people are looking for help.

“Any donation item that is given will be crafted into different pet care packages. Sometimes we split up things of treats and put them in little baggies and designate them among multiple families,” explains Humane Officer Jennifer Nields. “Everything donated gets given right back into the communities to help those animals stay in their homes.”

The Lancaster SPCA has included four drop-off locations including That Fish Place, That Pet Place; Playful Pups Retreat Daycare and Training Center, Brickhouse Cafe, and PSPCA Lancaster Center are accepting donations for furry friends over the next few weeks.