Python found at gas station to go home

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 12:02 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 12:02 PM EDT

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) - The story of a three-foot python that turned up at a Sheetz store in Lancaster County last week may have a happy ending.

Forgotten Friend Reptile Rescue said it received several false claims for the ball python, but the group believes it found the snake's true owners after they provided matching photos.

The snake was found outside the Sheetz store in New Holland after it was nearly run over early Thursday. 

The group plans to reunite the snake with its owners later this week.

