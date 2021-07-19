Q&A: Lancaster student receives National Society of High School Scholars award

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A rising senior at Manheim Township High School, Arnav Dixit is the recipient of a National Society of High School Scholars 18 Under 18 Award. According to the NSHSS website, the award honors “the nation’s most contagious leaders under 18.”

abc27 caught up with Dixit to learn more about his high school life and post-graduation goals.

Q: What is the 18 Under 18 Award, and how did you go about applying for that?

A: I’ve been a member of NSHSS since I was a freshman, and I decided that before I applied for college, I wanted to have at least some scholarship or an award I could show on my resume. I saw that the organization that I was a member of had a lot of scholarship opportunities, so I applied for a bunch of them. Luckily I won the 18 Under 18 one.

Q: How did it feel to win this award?

A: It felt great. I was really hoping I would win a major award before I applied to colleges, so I was really, really relieved and obviously really grateful that I could put myself in a position to win this award.

Q: How do you think this scholarship will help you pay for your college education?

A: It helps in any way, whether it’s $100 or $100,000. A thousand dollars is very helpful. That could help with maybe textbooks. It takes money off of textbooks, off of traveling, anything. Anything really helps.

Q: Do you have any idea where you want to go for college or what you want to study?

A: I want to study environmental engineering. The school I desire most is Purdue. They have a really good engineering program, and my brother graduated from there.

Q: What draws you to environmental engineering?

A: I dream [of] a more sustainable world. I know there’s a lot of problems with the climate right now and global warming, and I know that it could use a lot of help, and I feel like I could improve the world a lot.

Q: What subjects are your favorite in high school?

A: My all-time favorite in high school is chemistry, but I just completed all the physics courses I could, and I really like physics. I want to go into engineering, so I love math. Those three are my three favorites.

Q: What do you like to do outside of the classroom?

A: Outside the classroom, I’m the setter on my varsity volleyball team at [Manheim] Township. I play the piano. I’m engaged in the community, I volunteer a lot. I have two jobs, one at a local grocery store and one at a local children’s museum. And I play another instrument called the tabla…it’s an Indian drum.

Q: How are you feeling about your senior year?

A: Manheim Township is doing 100% in-person for my senior year, and I’m really excited about that because the last three quarters of my junior year I was virtual, so I’m excited to go get a real classroom experience again.

(This Q&A was edited for clarity and brevity.)

Co-founded in 2002 by the great-nephew of Alfred Nobel, creator of the Nobel Prize, NSHSS “is inspired by the mission of the Nobel Prize to support academic achievement and world betterment,” according to the organization’s website.

NSHSS connects members with scholarships, college preparation opportunities, career and leadership opportunities, and more.