Quarryville man found guilty for attempted homicide

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says a man from Quarryville was found guilty after a three-day trial for attempted homicide and robbery.

Robert Sheets will stay in Lancaster County Prison on $1 million bail after the jury found Sheets guilty on three felonies.

Evidence from Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa found Sheets shot a man in August 2017 in a wooded area in Conestoga, Manor Township, and left him to die. She said Sheets then went back to the crime scene the next day and shot him in the head when he realized the victim was still alive.

“It was 41 hours from the time the defendant picked up the victim until the time he crawled out of the cornfield and found help,” Ponessa said during her closing argument, according to a press release. “He was shot in the chest and left for dead, only later being shot in the back of the head and hit with a hatchet on his head and neck and again left for dead.”

The victim suffered extensive internal bleeding, lacerated lung, three deep lacerations to the head and neck and a shattered jaw. The victim’s wallet, which had $400, and cell phone were also stolen by Sheetz.

Ponessa called the crime “straight out of a horror film,” saying the victim crawled through a cornfield, drank from dirty mud puddles and wasn’t sure if he’d be able to find help. He later made it to a home in Manor Township before getting medical treatment.

“But from the moment he crawled out of the cornfield, to the moment he was recovering in the hospital, to the moment he came into court to testify, he always said from the beginning that ‘Bobby Sheets did this to me,’” Ponessa said.

Sheets was arrested in Virginia a few days later after a 30-mile chase.

He’ll be sentenced at a later date.