Questions arise regarding resources available to homeless in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — This week, Binn’s Park was off-limits as workers from Lancaster City gave the park a facelift; they power washed the pavement and reseeded the grass.

The park is a well-known gathering spot for the city’s homeless population, who had apparently asked for the park to be cleaned. While the park was roped off, questions surfaced regarding resources available for them.

Lanco MyHome is a network of service organizations aimed at providing resources to those experiencing homelessness.

The executive director of Lanco MyHome, Jen Koppel, says earlier in the summer, the park saw high numbers of homeless individuals congregating.

Koppel said with the COVID-19 pandemic and the high numbers of people congregating in the park, Lancaster County and Lanco MyHome vowed to work harder to improve outreach there.

“The partnership we have in the Binn’s Park area is a pretty in-depth cross-system collaboration,” she said. “We don’t want anyone to be outside or living in situations that are emergency shelters or things like that. We want folks to be served to the best they can be served.”

Koppel said in the past six months they added a new shelter at the Ebenezer Baptist Church on Lime Street. She also said that they have brought in more outreach workers to talk to those struggling with housing issues.

Blueprints for Addiction Recovery is also now part of the outreach. CEO Christopher Dreisbach said his organization is helping to provide mental health services.

“A lot of it is spending time with people who feel marginalized and spending time with people who are having life struggles and giving them access to resources they might have not had before,” he said.

More information regarding Lanco MyHome and its resources can be found here.