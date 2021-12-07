Radio station collecting Toys for Tots donations on the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — This week, drivers on the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge might see Santa. That’s part of the 96.1 SOX five-day toy challenge for the Toys for Tots campaign.

“Every year, unfortunately, there are families that are struggling — and at no fault of their own — where children don’t get to experience what the magic of Christmas is,” Santa D said. He is collecting toys and greeting travelers on the bridge.

The campaign started Monday and runs until 6 p.m. Friday night. Gifts for infants to 3-year-olds and children between the ages of 9 and 12 are in high demand this season. The donation drop-off is open 24 hours a day, and it’s located on the Columbia side of the bridge. All donations will go to children in York and Lancaster counties.

Last year, the radio station collected more than 9,600 new toys and raised more than $18,000 in donations.