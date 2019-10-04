Raid turned up thousands of prescription pills, authorities say

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster Township man had over 3,000 thousand prescription pills, cocaine, and a loaded gun that had been altered when his home was raided last week, authorities said.

Clarence Word, 56, is charged with seven felonies and a misdemeanor following an investigation that included surveillance by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force.

The district attorney’s office said police seized 2,700 tablets of the painkillers tramadol hydrochloride and tapentadol, 900 tablets of the muscle relaxer carisoprodol, seven grams of crack cocaine, and about three ounces of marijuana.

The .380-caliber pistol had an obliterated serial number to prevent tracking, authorities said. Word is not allowed to have guns due to a prior felony drug-dealing conviction.

Word also had a digital scale, an owe sheet to track sales, drug-packaging materials, and $5,310 cash, authorities said.

Bail was set at $250,000, which Word posted Wednesday.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.