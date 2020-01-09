LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A rally in downtown Lancaster Wednesday denounced war with Iran, and called for peace between the Middle Eastern country and the United States.

With news there were no Americans killed in Tuesday’s Iraqi airbase attack, ralliers feel this is a moment for deescalation.

“The instability is causing people to die,” Mark Temons said.

Peace Action Network and Lancaster Stand Up organized the event, calling recent sanctions against Iran hostile, and the killing of General Qasem Soleimani, dangerous.

“Nobody should be killing folks in the Middle East, in our name anymore,” Temons said.

For some, they’re worried young people could be put in harm’s way.

“I have a son who is draftable,” said Candace Roper. “I’m terrified for our troops, for our diplomats, I just think we’re in a really dangerous position.”

Roper said she is afraid further conflict in Iran will lead to more American lives lost.

“Our veterans are coming back with PTSD from these conflicts, I mean this was completely created,” Roper said.

Wednesday, Senator Rand Paul (R – Kentucky) slammed the Trump administration’s position that the strike against Soleimani was justified in part by the resolution that authorized the Iraq war.

“Nobody in their right mind, with a straight face, with an ounce of honesty, can argue when congress voted to go after Saddam Hussein in 2002, that that authorized military force against an Iranian general 18 years later,” Sen. Paul said.

Back at the rally, protestors called for the United States to seek peace and increase diplomatic talks.

“Multinational diplomacy is the answer,” said one speaker.

The resolution cited by the Trump administration as justification for Soleimani’s killing is called the Authorization For Use of Military Force. Adopted in 2002, it authorizes the use of armed forces against those responsible for the 9/11 attacks and any “associated forces.”