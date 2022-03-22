LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A rally in Lancaster brought many homeowners together to raise awareness about the Whole Home Repairs Act.

This is a bipartisan bill highlighting the importance of home repairs and weatherization and will fight for homeowners who live in unsafe housing. Leaders at the rally say this bill is the first of its kind in the nation, giving Pa. the opportunity to be a leader in preserving affordable housing.

“We have a $6 billion projected surplus, we have billions of dollars in unspent American Rescue Plan dollars. I think the time for action is now. We should be, you know, adopting and appropriating money for a program of this kind,” State Sen. Nikil Saval (D-Philadelphia) said.

State leaders say the bill will help many homeowners that need it the most.