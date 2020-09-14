Rally planned to protest electricity shutoffs in Ephrata

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A rally is planned Monday to protest electricity shutoffs in Ephrata, Lancaster County.

It’s the only Lancaster County borough council to vote to resume power shut-offs.

“Northern End Stands Up” is the group organizing the rally.

It says some owners already had their power shut off.

The council asked residents to use payment plans, but residents must pay their balance in full before they can be eligible.

The rally starts at 6:30 P.M. outside of the Council Chambers on South State Street.

