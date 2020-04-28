Raven Ridge Wildlife Center solo-run as coronavirus forces major adjustment

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tracie Young is in demand as the chief rehabilitator for Raven Ridge Wildlife Center. The reason? Covid-19.

“Our center is so small that it is virtually impossible to practice social distancing. So for the safety of my volunteers and myself, I’ve asked them not to come to the center,” Tracie said.

Raven Ridge is on lockdown, but not locked up. Tracie says Governor Wolf allowed rehabbers in Pennsylvania to keep their doors open.

“They were considering making the wildlife centers non-essential. When we actually explained to them why we need to stay open, they went ahead and gave us permission,” she said.

Right now, it is baby season, which Tracie says is one of the busiest times of the year for rehabbers.

Covid-19 makes it busier, “Because everything is closed. People are calling numbers all over, veterinarians can’t help them, game commission offices are closed, township buildings are closed, so people don’t know where to turn,” she said.

Since Tracie is working along, she has not taken any more animals, but she is working a lot over the phone.

“We’re getting calls from all over the state, out towards Pittsburgh. So I’m working with the public, talking them through,” she said. “I have a list of rehabilitators, I can get them the phone and information that they need to a closer rehabilitator, and pretty much every call I’ve gotten, they’ve worked. It’s for your safety and it’s also for the safety of the animal.”

Right now, Tracie is caring for 25 animals on her own. If you would like to help, you can go to the nonprofits Amazon Wish List through its Facebook page or click here.