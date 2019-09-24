Raymond Speller arrested in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested Raymond Speller for the shooting and killing Pedro Almodovar.

Tuesday afternoon, police discovered Speller was located at the 600 block of First Street.

Members of the Bureau of Police responded to the area and established a perimeter around the residence.

A PA system was used to call the occupants of the residence out.

Speller exited the residence and surrendered to police; he was arrested on a warrant and transported to the station for processing.

Speller has not yet been arraigned and no bail information is available as of the time of this release.

The investigation is still active and on-going. If there is any additional information that needs to be released, supplemental publications will follow.

All persons accused of a crime are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.