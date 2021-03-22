Rebranding efforts underway for busy stretch of roadway in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa (WHTM) — There’s no doubt the two-and-a-half-mile stretch from Strasburg Pike to Route 896 in East Lampeter Township is important.

“It’s a very important economic corridor especially in the tourism industry,” East Lampeter Township Manager, Ralph Hutchison, said. “I would suggest it’s not only important for East Lampeter, but it’s also very important to all of Lancaster County and really the South Central Pennsylvania region.”

The road, which some call Route 30 and others call Lincoln Highway, is so critical that East Lampeter Township officials have already started a multi-year and multi-million dollar project to make it safer and more inviting to travel.

“We hope to get it done as quickly as we can,” Hutchison said in reference to the projects.

Local officials are also looking to brand the busy stretch which includes tourism destinations like Dutch Wonderland, two outlet shopping centers, hotels, and restaurants.

Tourism officials say branding the roadway with one familiar name could bring in millions of dollars post-pandemic.

“The rebrand, the new brand identity is definitely going to enable us to generate more visitors years ahead as our tourism economy rebound,” Edward Harris, the President and CEO of Discover Lancaster, said.

Lancaster residents can leave their feedback on the project by answering two 10-question surveys. Links to those surveys can be found here and here.