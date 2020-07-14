Recovery Lancaster offers financial help for small businesses

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — There is more money available for businesses in Lancaster County that need financial help from the pandemic.

On July 20 “Recovery Lancaster” will open the application process for businesses with less than 100 employees.

They can apply for nearly $15-million in grants.

The money can be used for things like rent, payroll, or safety enhancements that follow CDC guidelines.

Applications for the grants will be online at recoverylancaster.com.

Top Stories: