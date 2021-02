Drifting snow blows across PA-772 near Mount Joy in Lancaster County, Pa. Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019. A bitter deep freeze is moving into the Northeast from the Midwest, sending temperatures plummeting and making road conditions dangerous. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Red Rose Transit Authority bus routes will move to alternate snow route deviations listed in the RRTA Winter Rider Alert beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Copies of the alert are inside RRTA Buses for customers to pick up.

This change is in effect until winter weather conditions improve.