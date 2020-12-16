Red Rose Transit Authority suspending bus service

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — With the forecasted snowstorm, Red Rose Transit Authority will be suspending bus service at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, and canceling service for Thursday, as this also includes Red Rose Access.
Visit redrosetransit.com for route specific closure times and details.
