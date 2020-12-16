Red Rose Transit Authority suspending bus service

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) -- Lancaster Township officials have declared a snow emergency which goes into effect at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 16, 2020, until 11:00 p.m., Thursday, December 17, 2020.

Residents must remove their parked vehicles from the routes prior to 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Further, it shall be unlawful for any motor vehicle to drive upon a snow emergency route unless that vehicle is properly equipped with snow tires or chains.