Red Rose Transit Authority suspending bus service

Lancaster

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Northeast Storm New Jersey_724805

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — With the forecasted snowstorm, Red Rose Transit Authority will be suspending bus service at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, and canceling service for Thursday, as this also includes Red Rose Access.

Visit redrosetransit.com for route specific closure times and details.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss