Red Rose Transit Authority to begin normal service June 1

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Red Rose Transit Authority (RRTA) will begin operating

normal bus service on June 1, for all bus routes except three routes that will have modifications.

The following routes will have schedule modifications:

Route 16/Millersville

Route 20/Greenfield

Route 21/Gap

The Route 6/Downtown Lancaster Loop will continue not operate.

The new schedules for the three routes with schedule modifications can be found on the RRTA website or copies will be available at Queen Street Station. Also, copies can be mailed to customers upon request.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, RRTA has been operating a Saturday service schedule

on weekdays since March 30. More added service began May 11.

RRTA will continue, if able, a “Rear Door Entry Policy” for all routes. All customers must board the bus from the rear door to help with social distancing from the bus operator. Customers needing to use the kneeler will be allowed to use the front door.

RRTA will continue to “no fare collection” at this time until further notice.

Due to Governor Wolf’s orders to “Stay At Home” and only travel for essential

trips, RRTA requests that riders limit non-essential bus travel. All customers

are required to wear a mask.

Top Stories:

State Police looking for missing, endangered Dauphin County woman

Black man dies after video shows officer kneeling on neck

Indiantown Gap National Cemetery’s memorial tribute, motorcyclists ride for fallen